Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,030. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.