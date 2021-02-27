Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Tops $184,590.88

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $184,590.88 and approximately $490.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,530.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.68 or 0.03082526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00355181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.01023462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.00449297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00397102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00257424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00023040 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,799,494 coins and its circulating supply is 27,682,181 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

