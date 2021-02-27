Ryo Currency Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $194,154.56 and $178.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,185.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.36 or 0.03122458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00370232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.67 or 0.01041994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.11 or 0.00462231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00406507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00256951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00023739 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,789,213 coins and its circulating supply is 27,671,901 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

