S4FE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $2.21 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00717072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041224 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars.

