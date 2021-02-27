SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100,863.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00004899 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $391,211.08 and $100,863.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00482914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00069387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.00473192 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

