Safe Haven (SHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.99 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

