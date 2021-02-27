Safe Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $72,367.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

