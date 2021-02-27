SAFE2 Price Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 token can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00480928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00072410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00081320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.00485575 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 tokens. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Token Trading

