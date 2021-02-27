SafeInsure Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,580.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $251,374.81 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004656 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001919 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,355,428 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

