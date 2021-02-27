SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $1.78

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $192.35 million and $36.69 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SafePal Profile
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
