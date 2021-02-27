Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.29

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.29 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.96 ($0.26). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 18.36 ($0.24), with a volume of 40,915 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.12. The company has a market capitalization of £11.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Safestay Company Profile (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

