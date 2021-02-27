Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) vs. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Critical Analysis

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics -7,706.84% -63.81% -56.64% IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -28.83% -22.92%

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $6.87 million 643.93 -$680.24 million ($13.38) -6.35 IDEAYA Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.97 million ($3.36) -5.68

IDEAYA Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEAYA Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sage Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 0 10 8 0 2.44 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $81.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.58%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Sage Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Further, the company is developing SAGE-904, an oral therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for disorders associated with NMDA hypofunction; and SAGE-689 for intramuscular administration. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217; Biogen Inc. to develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for various depressive disorder, postpartum depression, and other psychiatric disorders, as well as SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders; and Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products containing SAGE-217 molecule and products containing the SAGE-324 molecule. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting MAT2A for solid tumors with MTAP deletions; Pol-theta in tumors with homologous recombination deficiency, including BRCA mutations; PARG in tumors with BRCA2 mutations in base excision repair; and WRN in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase 1/2 study in metastatic uveal melanoma and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

