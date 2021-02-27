salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

salesforce.com stock traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

