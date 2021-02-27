Sapien Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $264.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Sapien has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $941,645.96 and approximately $264.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapien coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sapien

SPN is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

