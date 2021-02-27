Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.25). 1,795,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,000,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £193.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.55.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

