Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 16,271 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock opened at $259.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.