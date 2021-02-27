Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 13,207 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

