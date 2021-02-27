Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 17,839 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,774 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $170,689,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

