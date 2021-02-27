Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

