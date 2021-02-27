Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.