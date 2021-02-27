Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.91.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $319.48 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $335.81. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

