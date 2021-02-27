Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,036.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,717.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

