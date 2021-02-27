Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 412.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,246 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

