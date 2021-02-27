Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

