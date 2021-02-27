SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $255.13 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

