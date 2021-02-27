Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Schneider National worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.