Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

