Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

