SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,512 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.40% of SciPlay worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SciPlay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.15 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCPL. KeyCorp upped their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.