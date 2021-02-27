SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,512 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.40% of SciPlay worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SciPlay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.15 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
