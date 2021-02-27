Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. SEA comprises 0.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

SEA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.69. 4,465,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,479. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.59.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

