Secret Market Cap Reaches $206.48 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00006505 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $206.48 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00447183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.48 or 0.03613402 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,021,950 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

