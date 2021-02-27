SEEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,875.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One SEEN token can now be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00018679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $95,875.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00478511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00069099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00080889 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00460268 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

Buying and Selling SEEN

