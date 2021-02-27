Sei Investments Co. Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,276 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Equitable worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 124.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Equitable by 174.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

