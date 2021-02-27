Sei Investments Co. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Radian Group worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Radian Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2,752.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

