Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,427 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.