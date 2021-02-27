Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNS. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

