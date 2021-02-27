Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,409 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,409 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

