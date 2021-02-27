Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74,930 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Select Medical worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

