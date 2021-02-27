Selfkey Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and $4.71 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00055538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00695013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00027529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00032557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

