Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Semtech worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,796.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMTC opened at $73.31 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

