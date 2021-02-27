Sentinel (SENT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $897,532.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 55.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $897,532.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars.

