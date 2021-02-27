Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $900,786.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

