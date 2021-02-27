Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Cap of $24.54 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Sentivate has a market cap of $24.54 million and $452,794.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00055538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00695013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00027529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00032557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

