Serum One Day Volume Reaches $201.73 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Serum has a total market cap of $279.88 million and approximately $201.73 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00011865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00484372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00081415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00057187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00488930 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

