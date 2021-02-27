Sessia Price Reaches $0.0536 on Major Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $484,162.01 and $67,474.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00731847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042258 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

