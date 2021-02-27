Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 79,800 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of The RealReal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,256 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,242. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of The RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

