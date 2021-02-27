Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 50,284 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

CWH opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.