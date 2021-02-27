Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

NYSE PSX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

