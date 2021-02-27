Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.61 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.11% of InMode worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

