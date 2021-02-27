Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.65 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,097 shares of company stock worth $8,786,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

